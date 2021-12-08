Who is hungry for Christmas dinner? We'll we hope you are licking your chops by the time you get to the end of the gallery below about Grand Junction's plans for Christmas Dinner.

Do you host a family dinner at your house? What are you having this year? Maybe some of your family members have to work and you have a big Christmas get-together the following week? Whatever your plans we would love to hear what is on the menu.

Get our free mobile app

What are You Planning for Christmas Dinner in Grand Junction?

You can head to the original QOTD to add your answer to our question about what is for Christmas dinner this year, or you can download our free station app and send us your Christmas menu with the app chat feature.

What is Grand Junction Colorado Serving for Christmas Dinner?

Tell Us Your Plans for Christmas Dinner in Grand Junction Colorado We asked you about your plans for Christmas dinner in Grand Junction and got some great ideas to take home to our families.

2021: The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays Take a look at some of the Grand Valley's best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win $500.

See the Coldest Temps On Record During December in Colorado How cold can it get in Colorado? Here are the Top 25 record low temperatures recorded during the month of December in the Centennial State.