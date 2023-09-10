Are you ready for some football in the mile-high city? The Denver Broncos open the regular season in just days and fans are ready to start dedicating Sunday to cheering for the orange and blue.

What are some of the rules for being a fan of the Denver Broncos? What are some things everyone should know about rooting for the NFL's Colorado team? Open our station app and tell us your unwritten Bronco rule.

Get our free mobile app

Football in the Mile High City

The Denver Broncos began play during the 1960 season in the American Football League. The city of Denver purchased the Broncos Stadium in 1968 and renamed it Denver Mile High Stadium. Keep going to see what Colorado has to say about unwritten Broncos rules below.

Know Your Bronco Enemies

If you are a true Broncos fan, you must never root for another team in the division no matter who they are playing. A true Broncos fan hates the Raiders but also the Chiefs.

If you want to know more of the ins and outs of being a Broncos fan, allow me to recommend some reading. The book "100 Things Denver Broncos Fans Should Know Before They Die" by Brian Howell is an outstanding read for diehard fans of Dan Reeves and Steve Atwater or Gary Kubiak and Peyton Manning.

Predictions for the 2023-2024 Season

Fans of the Broncos are making bold predictions for the upcoming season. The city really wants to see the team improve this year which has some fans calling for Russell Wilson to throw 30 TD passes this season. Other fans think Javonte Williams will rush for 1,000 yards this year.

The folks at Draft Kings say the Broncos could be the second most-improved team in the NFL this season. They predict the Broncos will finish with at least 8 wins.

What Is Colorado's Unwritten Rule For Being A Denver Broncos Fan? Football season is right around the corner, and Broncos Country is getting ready to get rowdy at Mile-High Stadium once again this fall. If you are new to Colorado you may want to become familiar with the unwritten rules of being a Bronco fan before you buy your first orange foam finger. Keep scrolling to learn some tips about being a true Broncos fan.

LOOK: See All the Teams the Denver Broncos Will Play During the 2023 Season The 2023 Denver Broncos season schedule is almost here! The NFL has yet to set dates and kickoff times, but the opponents for next season have been released, and the Bronco's schedule is ripe for the picking. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record. A softer 2023 schedule could mean a better outcome.