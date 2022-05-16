Colorado Serial Bike Thief Caught by Good Samaritans

A man said to be responsible for numerous bike thefts in Colorado has been arrested after being caught and held by good samaritans until police showed up at the scene of his latest crime.

Who is the Man Responsible for the Colorado Bike Thefts?

The man who is said to be responsible for the Colorado bike thefts has been identified as Alec Jackson. According to police, Jackson is a serial bike thief who is responsible for an estimated 100 or more bike thefts in areas around Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver east of the metro area.

These thefts have taken place largely in the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora over the course of the last few months.

It has also been reported that prior to being arrested for the bicycle thefts, Jackson had a warrant out for his arrest already for larceny.

How Was the Colorado Bike Thief Caught?

According to the Aurora Police Department, Jackson was caught red-handed by a civilian near the Stanley Marketplace, and multiple members of the community physically held Jackson until police arrived on the scene and arrested the alleged bike thief.

The Aurora Police Department also put up a post on Twitter following the arrest that said the following:

Last Thur., the suspect tried to victimize again, but wasn't expecting was the quick response of our community. Thanks to our community members who courageously & safely held the suspect, Alec Jackson, until our officers could arrive. Alec was arrested for a warrant & larceny.

Following Jackson's capture, authorities are encouraging anyone who has had their bike stolen from the area to report the theft to the police.

