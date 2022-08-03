Colorado Avalanche Seeking Inspirational Kids To be An Av For A Day

There's no doubt that after the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup win that it feels really good to be an Av.

According to a press release from Colorado Avalanche, a few inspirational kids will have the opportunity to experience what it feels like to be an Av for a day during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Avalanche Are Now More Popular Than Ever

The Avs won the Stanley cup finals Sunday, June 26, 2022, when they defeated Tampa Bay Lightning during game 6. That win marked the team's 3rd ever Stanley Cup victory and it had been 21 long years since the last time the Avs brought the cup home to Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade & Rally Getty Images loading...

There is already undeniable anticipation to see the Avs this upcoming season and following a longstanding tradition, a few lucky kids will be able to get close and personal with the team for one unforgettable day.

Annual Av For A Day Program

Michael Martin Photography Michael Martin Photography loading...

The Av for a Day program was created to shine a spotlight on incredible kids in the community who demonstrate perseverance, a positive attitude, and resiliency.

Candidates are chosen by their ability to inspire others, as well as their efforts to demonstrate a positive attitude facing hardships, remarkable commitment to improve their community, or extraordinary dedication to academics.

Last year, 6 kids were chosen to be an Av for a day and "spent the day attending morning skate, meeting some of the players (as approved by the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol) and then taking in the full experience of attending an Avalanche game at Ball Arena with their families."

To nominate a Colorado kid to be an Av for a day, follow this link.

The Complete 2022-2023 Colorado Avalanche Schedule Here's who the Avs are facing for the 2022-2023 NHL season:

25 Awesome Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade Pictures The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, Colorado Avalanche, took over the streets of Downtown Denver on June 30th, 2022, to celebrate the team's third Stanley Cup Championship, and we were there for all of the action.