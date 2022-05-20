Rustic Cabin Airbnb Sits in the Heart of Colorado’s Grand Lake Village

Grand Lake stands as the western gate to Rocky Mountain National Park and is a must-see destination in both winter and summer.

Colorado's largest natural lake is about 210 miles from Grand Junction. Grand Lake offers legendary snowmobiling in the winter and a flag-waving 4th of July celebration during the summer.

Wake Up Steps Away from the Grand Lake Waterfront

This rustic cabin vacation rental is about two blocks from the marina and waterfront at the Grand Lake Town Beach and Doc. The small-town setting offers a mid-size sandy beach that runs all the way down to the marina.

The Cabin at Grand Lake Includes a Hottube and a Fire Pit

Explore Rocky Mountain National Park or spend the day on Grand Lake, then jump in the hot tub or build a campfire in the fire pit. Several features on the west end of RMNP can be explored here from the cabins at Grand Lake before moving across the park to the east.

This Grand Lake Vacation Rental is Perfect for 2 to 3 People

Perfect for two people, but roomy enough for 3, the cabin is a fun way to experience Grand Lake and the trails nearby. The Grand Lake Regatta Extravaganza has seen some impressive turnouts in the past and is always and fun event to watch during the summer.

Rustic Cabin Airbnb Sits in the Heart of Grand Lake Village Grand Lake, Colorado is known to many as the snowmobiling capital of Colorado. For a few months out of the year, it also becomes the perfect summer destination. Speedboats, canoes, and party boats can all be rented not far from this vacation cabin rental near Colorado's largest natural lake.

