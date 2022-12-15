Having a live Christmas tree for Christmas is pretty cool, but, then there's always the issue of what to do with the tree after the holidays.

The past couple of years, we bought a live tree from the Boy Scouts in Grand Junction - and for a donation - they would come by the house and pick it up after Christmas. This year, we again bought a tree from the scouts, but they told us they would not be doing tree pickup this year - so now what?

A Free and Cheap Way To Dispose of Your Live Tree

Fortunately, there is a free and inexpensive way to dispose of your live Christmas tree in Grand Junction. Mesa County is suggesting you recycle your tree when it finally completes its holiday mission.

Recycling Your Christmas Tree Is Easy

Recycling a Christmas tree is pretty easy - especially if you have any kind of pickup truck. All you have to do is drive out to the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility on Highway 50. Unlike the landfill, which charges a fee when you dump waste, there is no charge for taking appropriate organic material to the composting facility.

Here's How It Works

Once you turn off Highway 50 on to 31 Road, you'll take the first right which takes you directly to the composting facility. The road is well-marked with signage. Once you reach the dumping site, a worker will show you where to unload your tree. Throw your tree onto the pile, and you're done. That's all there is to it. The tree will then be processed for compost production right on-site.

The composting facility is open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. By the way, don't forget to remove all the lights, ornaments, and tinsel. Of course, artificial trees are not accepted for composting.

