Check Out These Abandoned Colorado Tunnels

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

There are a lot of places to explore in Colorado, and one of them is the famous town of Manitou Springs.

Manitou Springs is located just west of Colorado Springs and has much more so earned the 'springs' title in its name than its much larger counterpart as it is not only full of spring water but you can actually drink the spring water upon visiting the town via its own drinking fountains.

However, there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to Manitou Springs.

People that have called themselves 'urban explorers' have discovered some odd, unusual, and interesting things in the small town of Manitou Springs, including abandoned tunnels that appear to have once been used for trains.

The tunnels appear to be man-made and also appear to have not been in use for many years.

Take a look at the old abandoned train tunnels of Manitou Springs:

There are several abandoned railway tunnels atop Manitou Springs, Colorado.

There are several abandoned railway tunnels atop Manitou Springs, Colorado.

