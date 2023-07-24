Check Out These 5 New License Plates Coming to Arizona

With the roll-out of these new specialty plates from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), Arizona residents will have a wider selection of special causes to support.

No matter which issues you find near to your heart, or which college or team you're part of, the new lineup brings a little something to everyone looking to add personality to their vehicle - and help out a great cause.

New Specialty License Plates for Arizona For a Great Cause

ADOT's new license plates cover five new concepts.

All plates require a $25 initial application fee, and then a $25 annual renewal. The plates are available to anyone registering a car in the state of Arizona. The standard-size plate can be personalized with up to 6 characters.

ADOT also offers small-size plates for motorcycles or golf carts, and those can be personalized with a maximum of 4 characters.

Part of the registration goes to the cause you support with your purchase. $17 of the $25 cost is donated to the designated charity or nonprofit.

Solid Rock Teen Centers - Alice Cooper Rocker Plate

Rocker and Arizona Native, Alice Cooper // Image Courtesy ADOT Rocker and Arizona Native, Alice Cooper // Image Courtesy ADOT loading...

Rocker Alice Cooper grew up in Phoenix and now you can help support his charity.

According to ADOT, part of the fee for this plate will help to provide a safe space for ALL teens ages 12-20 to spend their time, and receive positive mentorship.

Plus, they'll have access to FREE music, art, dance, photography, and recording studio lessons and opportunities.

US Army

US Army Plate // Image Courtesy ADOT US Army Plate // Image Courtesy ADOT loading...

Veteran plates have been around for years.

If you'd like to show your support for the US Army with this plate, ADOT says your donation will help award scholarships to children of soldiers and spouses of active duty enlisted soldiers.

Arizona Realtors - Homes for All

Homes for All // Image Courtesy ADOT Homes for All // Image Courtesy ADOT loading...

This special plate supports the Arizona REALTORS® Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach to provide charitable support to Arizona communities in establishing housing projects.

Diné College Warriors

Dine College. Image // Image Courtesy ADOT Dine College. Image // Image Courtesy ADOT loading...

This special license plate helps support and aid Diné College students in their educational pursuits and success.

Cancer Support Community

Cancer Support Community. Image // Image Courtesy ADOT Cancer Support Community. Image // Image Courtesy ADOT loading...

Purchasing this plate helps provide free professional emotional support and survivorship skills to anyone impacted by cancer in Arizona.

To see all the specialty plates, visit the ADOT website.

