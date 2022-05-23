Where To Find the Cheapest Gas In Grand Junction Colorado

If you are looking to save a few cents, here is where you will find the cheapest gas in Grand Junction.

Every day we drive the streets of Grand Junction and every day we get slapped in the face with the constant reminder of the ridiculous prices we are paying for gas. Every time you pass by a gas station there it is. I try not to look, but somehow I just can't look away.

Let's see just how far we have come - or how high we have gone in the last 20 years.

Gas Prices the Last 20 Years

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in May of 2002, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $1.39. Ten years later, in May of 2012, the price of gas had ballooned to around $3.75.

In November of 2014, the price of gas dropped below three dollars a gallon for the first time since December of 2010. From there, we saw gas down to around $1.71 a gallon in February of 2016, but a couple of months later it was back to over two dollars.

Gas Prices Return to $3 A Gallon One Year Ago

Somehow, for the next several years, we managed to stay comfortably between two and three dollars a gallon. That changed one year ago, in May of 2021 when gas surged over three dollars a gallon and we have been there ever since. Just a couple of months ago we topped the four dollar mark, and there's no sign that the price of gas is going down anytime soon.

A Few Cents Adds Up

Here's the deal. When you fill your gas tank, a few cents doesn't make a whole lot of difference. If you pay five cents a gallon and put 20 gallons in your car, you've just paid one dollar more for your fill-up. But, it does add up over time.

Cheapest Gas Prices In Grand Junction Where will you find the cheapest gas in the Grand Valley? Based on the numbers from Gas Buddy, the farther east you go, the lower the price of gas. Here are the 10 places in the Grand Junction area with the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.