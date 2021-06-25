The Extremely Short Hike To Colorado’s Beautiful Cascade Falls

For those that want to enjoy some of Colorado's spectacular beauty but don't want to work too hard to make it happen, Cascade Falls in Ouray is the perfect hike for you.

The Beauty of Colorado

There are some breathtaking places in Colorado that are simply stunning. The problem is, oftentimes seeing the beauty requires a lengthy or difficult hike that not everybody can do. For example, I wonder how many people have seen the pictures of the fabulous Hanging Lake but have never actually been there because of the difficult hike.

Sometimes the beauty is right in front of our eyes and we don't realize it. I've been going to Ouray for over 18 years - and not once did I ever explore Cascade Falls and I had no idea what I was missing. What have I been thinking all these years? It was so easy and so accessible, there's no reason not to do it.

Getting to the Falls

To get to Cascade Falls, you simply turn on to Eighth Avenue off of Main Street and it's just a few short blocks to the trailhead. It's kind of hard to see, but right at the turn-off of Main is a small sign that says Cascade Falls.

For Some It's A Hike, For Others, It's a Short Walk

From the parking lot, it's a steep and steady climb to a great viewing area of the waterfall. From the parking lot to the viewing bench is .06 of a mile. It's not long, but it's steep and people with breathing difficulties just need to take it slow.

Once you reach the viewing bench you have a great view of the falls. For those that want to do a little more climbing and get closer to the waterfall, there's another short trek to reach the base of the waterfall, and another trail that takes you up the side of the mountain to a higher point on the waterfall, though the top of the falls is much higher.

It's a short little hike, but the scenery is splendid and well worth your time the next time you are in Ouray. I loved it so much I wanted to share some of my photos with you so please enjoy.

