Built in 1890: Downtown Grand Junction Condo With Garage for Rent

You can live in a piece of history in this 132-year-old condo in downtown Grand Junction, The condo has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and is over 2,000 square feet.

The condo was built in 1890 and is in the heart of downtown Grand Junction on the corner of 4th and Main. No more looking for parking during events like Market on Main, Weird Al at the Avalon, or the Parade of Lights, this rental comes with a garage.

Downtown Grand Junction businesses like il Bistro Italiano, Western Anglers and The Rockslide Brewery and Restaurant are all right across the street. Everything from the condo's location to its skylight makes it look like one beautifully awesome place to live.

The Grand Junction apartment features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and huge bay windows. Take a tour of the 132-year-old rental in downtown Grand Junction.

