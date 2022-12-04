Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.

This train of thought got me thinking about new houses, and whether they have an equivalent to the new car smell. I mean, construction does have a very distinctive smell of singed wood and lacquer, but when it's all done? Does that have a smell?

Get our free mobile app

Well, lucky for you, there is a brand-new home at 3423 Chestnut Dr that may be able to help you test that theory! Just completed, this 4-bedroom boasts 3 baths and plenty of floorspace. Understandable, what with its 2,533 square footage and all. There's also a 3-car garage and covered patio, which I find to be necessary for these Western Slope winters. The best part? Listed at under $700,000 for a brand-new home, it won't break the bank!

It's a beautiful property, so we've put together a little virtual tour for you. Peep those hardwood floors! Schedule an open house to check it out today, and check the listing at Realtor.com.

Brand New Ranch Style in Montrose, Colorado. Just completed. Check it out!

Check Out This Beautiful Montrose Colorado Home - Less Than $500K Don't break the bank, and check out this home for less that $500K!

Classic Home for Sale in Historic Downtown Montrose Check out this classic-style, 4-bedroom that puts you right in the heart of downtown Montrose: