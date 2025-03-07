Colorado Student Arrested for Reportedly Taking Gun to Bookcliff Middle School
A 13-year-old Grand Junction, Colo. student was arrested for reportedly taking a gun to school at Bookcliff Middle School. According to reports, the student was making threatening statements to other students.
The Grand Junction Police Department and District 51 responded to the reports at around 9 a.m. on Friday, March 7, quickly taking the gun and taking the student into custody.
The student was taken to the Division of Youth Services and charged with:
- 10 counts of felony menacing
- Weapon possession at school/childcare – firearm
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Theft
- Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions
The weapon was not fired and there were no injuries. The district released the following statement:
“We appreciate the quick actions of our students, staff, D51 Safety & Security, and the Grand Junction Police Department in handling the situation. Due to privacy laws, we cannot share details about specific students, but bringing a weapon to school is a serious violation that carries significant school and legal consequences.
The safety of our school community is a shared responsibility, and we encourage families to talk with students about the importance of reporting safety concerns.”
This was an isolated situation and the Grand Junction Police Department says there were no ongoing threats at the school.
