The $3.3 million mansion sits on over five acres and is near Moab and Arches National Park. The home for sale blends right in with the surrounding red rocks and has some seriously stunning touches like skylights and custom glasswork.

The adobe-style Utah mansion has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms inside and is over 5,000 square feet. Leaving Colorado would be tough, but living in a house like this would definitely make you reconsider. The home was built in 2008 and has no HOA and very few neighbors in sight.

Get our free mobile app

The mansion for sale has multiple beautiful adobe fireplaces, fruit trees, and winding walls that effortlessly take you from room to room. Here's a look inside of the $3.3 million mansion near Moab that's described as "an inspiring and comfortable haven" in the listing.

$3.3 Million Moab Mansion For Sale Blends In With Its Surrounding Take a tour of mansion that sits on over five acres and has stunning touches like skylights, custom glasswork, and adobe fireplaces.

Look at What It's Like to Go Glamping on 80 Acres in Moab Here's a look at what it's like to go glamping on 80 acres in Moab, Utah. The Moab ranch is less than two hours away from Grand Junction and has plumbing.