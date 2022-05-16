$3.3 Million Moab Mansion For Sale Blends In With Its Surrounding

$3.3 Million Moab Mansion On Over 5 Acres Blends In With Its Surroundings
The $3.3 million mansion sits on over five acres and is near Moab and Arches National Park. The home for sale blends right in with the surrounding red rocks and has some seriously stunning touches like skylights and custom glasswork.
The adobe-style Utah mansion has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms inside and is over 5,000 square feet. Leaving Colorado would be tough, but living in a house like this would definitely make you reconsider. The home was built in 2008 and has no HOA and very few neighbors in sight.
The mansion for sale has multiple beautiful adobe fireplaces, fruit trees, and winding walls that effortlessly take you from room to room. Here's a look inside of the $3.3 million mansion near Moab that's described as "an inspiring and comfortable haven" in the listing.