Great Places Within 100 Miles of Grand Junction, Colorado to Explore This Summer

It's just no fun watching the total get closer and closer to $100 each time I go to the gas station to fill up the tank. If you are like me, you are switching up some of your summer plans and taking a long look at fun things to do closer to home.

We're always happy to help with ideas, and we love when you join in as well on our station app. What are some of the best destinations within 100ish miles of Grand Junction?

Get our free mobile app

Cool Destinations within 100 Miles of Grand Junction, Colorado

We'll start with 12 of the best places to explore in western Colorado within 100ish miles of Grand Junction. We'll also include some destinations close to home to help you save even more gas for next weekend. Help us add to the list of destinations by sending in your suggestions with the chat button on our mobile app.

What's Inside a 100ish-Mile Radius of Grand Junction?

If you head west you would be able to reach Arches, Canyonland, and Moab. Travel east and the 100-mile mark is just before you reach the community of Eagle, Colorado. To the south, you can technically get as far as Silverton. Dinosaur National Monument sits about 100 miles to the north. Talk about a ton of stuff to do.

Scroll Through the Best Places to Visit Within 100 Miles of Grand Junction

Check out the destinations in the photo gallery below along with maps to help you get to each of them. Let's help everyone find some fun things to do this summer while we all try to budget our way through the gas prices.

Dinosaur National Monument

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 110 miles

: 110 miles Things to do : See dinosaur bones, go rafting, see the ancient petroglyphs, enjoy hiking trails, take a scenic drive through the canyons, or grab a picnic table at the Quarry visitor center.

: See dinosaur bones, go rafting, see the ancient petroglyphs, enjoy hiking trails, take a scenic drive through the canyons, or grab a picnic table at the Quarry visitor center. Website: Click here to visit Dinosaur National Monument Online.

Montrose Water Sports Complex

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 62 miles

: 62 miles Things to do : This is a fun place to cool off and enjoy the Uncompahgre River. The park was made for ankle waders and expert kayakers alike. You���ll find it at Riverbottom Park.

: This is a fun place to cool off and enjoy the Uncompahgre River. The park was made for ankle waders and expert kayakers alike. You���ll find it at Riverbottom Park. Website: Click here to visit the Montrose Water Sports Complex Online.

Aspen, Colorado

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : Aspen on a straight line is about 92 miles from Grand Junction. Traveling I-70 adds about 25 miles to this trip.

: Aspen on a straight line is about 92 miles from Grand Junction. Traveling I-70 adds about 25 miles to this trip. Things to do : Enjoy summer biking, camping, and ziplining through the Lost Forest in Aspen, Colorado. Or skip the resort town and head for the many Ghost Towns just off Colorado 82 (add extra miles).

: Enjoy summer biking, camping, and ziplining through the Lost Forest in Aspen, Colorado. Or skip the resort town and head for the many Ghost Towns just off Colorado 82 (add extra miles). Website: Click here to visit Aspen, Colorado Online for all kinds of things to do this summer.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 72 miles from Grand Junction

: 72 miles from Grand Junction Things to do : Spend a day checking out Colorado’s most extreme National Park. Drive the south rim to see the Overlooks and hike the short trails, then drive the east portal road to the Gunnison River.

: Spend a day checking out Colorado’s most extreme National Park. Drive the south rim to see the Overlooks and hike the short trails, then drive the east portal road to the Gunnison River. Website: Click here to visit the Black Canyon of the Gunnison Online.

Glenwood Caverns in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 86 miles

: 86 miles Things to do : The Cave tour at Glenwood Caverns is worth the extra money and the fun pass. Finish the cave tour and enjoy the rides for the rest of the day with the family.

: The Cave tour at Glenwood Caverns is worth the extra money and the fun pass. Finish the cave tour and enjoy the rides for the rest of the day with the family. Website: Click here to visit Glenwood Caverns Online.

Float the Dolores River in Gateway, Colorado

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 53 miles

: 53 miles Things to do : Want an unforgettable experience on the Dolores River? Look no further than Wilderness Aware Rafting. Several different experiences are waiting in Gateway.

: Want an unforgettable experience on the Dolores River? Look no further than Wilderness Aware Rafting. Several different experiences are waiting in Gateway. Website: Check out Dolores River Whitewater Rafting Online.

Visit Rifle Falls State Park

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 53 miles

: 53 miles Things to do : Camping, fishing, hiking, picnic tables, and limestone caves are waiting in Rifle’s beautiful state park.

: Camping, fishing, hiking, picnic tables, and limestone caves are waiting in Rifle’s beautiful state park. Website: Visit Rifle Falls State Park Online.

Canyonland National Park in Utah

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 100 miles (I-70 makes this about a 120-mile trip)

: 100 miles (I-70 makes this about a 120-mile trip) Things to do : You’ll be blown away at seeing the Needles in person. Wander the remote canyons of the Maze, see native American rock paintings in Horseshoe Canyon, and the whitewater rapids of Cataract Canyon.

: You’ll be blown away at seeing the Needles in person. Wander the remote canyons of the Maze, see native American rock paintings in Horseshoe Canyon, and the whitewater rapids of Cataract Canyon. Website: Visit Canyonland National Park Online.

The Hot Springs in Ouray, Colorado

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 97 miles

: 97 miles Things to do : The Hot Springs in Ouray has 5 different pools. 3 are geothermal springs, a large lap pool, and an activity pool. Equipment can be rented onsite. Spend the day soaking up the springs.

: The Hot Springs in Ouray has 5 different pools. 3 are geothermal springs, a large lap pool, and an activity pool. Equipment can be rented onsite. Spend the day soaking up the springs. Website: Visit the Ouray Hot Springs Online.

Climb Mount Garfield in Grand Junction, Colorado

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 14 miles

: 14 miles Things to do : Spend a day making the 3.8-mile journey to the top of Mount Garfield. You’ll have credit in Grand Junction for life and enjoy an amazing view of the Grand Valley. Take a selfie at the flag pole at the top.

: Spend a day making the 3.8-mile journey to the top of Mount Garfield. You’ll have credit in Grand Junction for life and enjoy an amazing view of the Grand Valley. Take a selfie at the flag pole at the top. Website: See the Mount Garfield Trail Online.

Hike to Mesa Lakes on the Grand Mesa

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 37 miles

: 37 miles Things to do : Spend a day exploring the world’s largest flattop mountain. Enjoy several hikes around Mesa Lakes, or head off-road to the Lands End Observatory. Fishing, camping, and star gazing are all great options on the Grand Mesa.

: Spend a day exploring the world’s largest flattop mountain. Enjoy several hikes around Mesa Lakes, or head off-road to the Lands End Observatory. Fishing, camping, and star gazing are all great options on the Grand Mesa. Website: Visit the Grand Mesa Online.

Run with the Colorado Wild Horses

Directions from Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Miles from Grand Junction : 22 miles

: 22 miles Things to do : The Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range is in Clifton, Colorado. There is about 38,000 acres north of Grand Junction set aside for these horses. Horses include palominos, paints, grays, bays, sorrels, blue and red roans, and a few appaloosas.

: The Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range is in Clifton, Colorado. There is about 38,000 acres north of Grand Junction set aside for these horses. Horses include palominos, paints, grays, bays, sorrels, blue and red roans, and a few appaloosas. Website: Visit the Little Bookcliffs Wild Horse Range Online.

MORE: 10 Places to Stay Cool This Summer in Grand Junction Colorado As summer temperatures arrive in the Grand Valley, Grand Junction has a number of places that can help keep you cool. Scroll through the photos below to find a place to cool off. Know of more places? Share them with us on the station app and we will add them to the list.

KEEP GOING: 14 Lakes Perfect for Paddling in Colorado Grab the kayaks, paddleboats, or canoes, and hit up these Colorado lakes for fun in the sun!