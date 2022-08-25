Try These Fun Hikes the Next Time You Visit Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is a year-round destination for Coloradans who love hiking in the great outdoors. It's still one of the most popular destinations in the state. No matter when you are headed over to 'Little London' you will be close to some of Colorado's most popular outdoor features.

The mountains of the Front Range are hard to miss from many of the hiking trails near the Springs. Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods are viewable from many of the trails you can select year-round.

Hiking in Colorado Springs

In the Colorado Springs area alone you'll find 198 hiking trails, 147 running trails, along with 146 walking trails. If you want to commit to an all-day hike look up the Cap'n Jacks Trail to Jones Park and Bear Creek Trail. The trail will take over 9 hours to complete at 21+ miles.

The Most Popular Trail in Colorado Springs

Hiking to the Garden of the Gods or the Cave of the Winds are both places everyone should see at least once when in Colorado Springs. These hikes are super popular so expect them to be crowded at times. More challenging trails like the Catamount Falls hike also offer a great view of the Pikes Peak recreation area.

Your Dog is Welcome on Several Trails

Colorado Springs has over 40 trails that welcome mans best friend to enjoy the trail with you. Some of these trails include the GOTG, Seven Bridges, Mount Cutler, Ute Valley Park, Rampart Reservoir, and several others. Find more dog-friendly hikes in Colorado Springs here.

Next Time You Visit Colorado Springs Try These Hikes A trip to Colorado Springs puts you close to several bucket-list hikes on Colorado's Front Range. The next time you visit, take a day to explore our great state and a few of the incredible trails here. We'll get you started with with a handful of easy/moderate adventures below.

