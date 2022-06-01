Take These Beautiful Hikes While You’re in Denver Colorado

If you are making a couple of trips to the Front Range this summer, hopefully, you will have time to check out some of the incredible hiking trails that show off our beautiful state.

While there is nothing like the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa, there are some pretty special trails within driving distance of Denver that you should also include on your 'must-see' trail list.

What are Some of Denver's Most Beautiful Hikes?

Hikes offering mountain ranges, waterfalls, and incredible sunsets can all be found within a couple of hours of Denver. Some of these breathtaking treks will take you to National and State Parks on the Front Range, so be sure to bring your pass with you or purchase a daily pass on the way in to select locations.

Some of Denver's prettiest hikes include White Ranch Loop, Devils Head Lookout Trail, Castlewood Canyon State Park, Waterton Canyon Trail, Rocky Mountain National Park – Alpine Hikes, Red Rocks Park, Rocky Mountain National Park – West End, Staunton State Park, Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado, and Rocky Mountain National Park – Wild Basin.

Colorado's Waterfalls, Sunsets, and National Parks are Yours to Explore

One of the best things about the hikes below is that they are long trails with features that start during the first couple of miles. You can still enjoy a beautiful hike at under 2 or 3 miles on almost all these trails. If you continue on, there is more to see at an elevated difficulty if you want the challenge.

See 10 of the Denver Area's Most Beautiful Hikes

Scroll through these hikes all within driving distance of Denver and highly recommended for showing off all the features you love about living in Colorado.

Name : Devils Head Lookout Trail

: Devils Head Lookout Trail Distance : 1 hour from Denver

: 1 hour from Denver Length : 2.8 miles

: 2.8 miles Difficulty : Moderate

: Moderate Features : You’ll find several breathtaking views on your way to view the Rampart Range. From the top, you can see for about 100 miles on a clear day. This trail is temporarily not open but will be accessible once again later this year. Keep it bookmarked!

You'll find several breathtaking views on your way to view the Rampart Range. From the top, you can see for about 100 miles on a clear day. This trail is temporarily not open but will be accessible once again later this year. Keep it bookmarked!

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Castlewood Canyon State Park

: Castlewood Canyon State Park Distance : This trail is about a 50-minute drive from Denver.

: This trail is about a 50-minute drive from Denver. Length : 4 miles

: 4 miles Difficulty : Easy to Moderate

: Easy to Moderate Features : Explore the ruins of the old dam on the trails of Castlewood Canyon State Park.

Explore the ruins of the old dam on the trails of Castlewood Canyon State Park.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Waterton Canyon Trail

: Waterton Canyon Trail Distance : 35 minutes from Denver

: 35 minutes from Denver Length : 1 mile to 12 miles (round trip)

: 1 mile to 12 miles (round trip) Difficulty : Easy to Moderate

: Easy to Moderate Features : This classic hike follows the winding dirt road up to Strontia Springs Dam

This classic hike follows the winding dirt road up to Strontia Springs Dam

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Rocky Mountain National Park – Alpine Hikes

: Rocky Mountain National Park – Alpine Hikes Distance : These trails are mainly on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park accessed from the Estes Park Entrance.

: These trails are mainly on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park accessed from the Estes Park Entrance. Length : The trails range from 5.5 miles to an 8-mile round trip.

: The trails range from 5.5 miles to an 8-mile round trip. Difficulty : Moderate to Difficult

: Moderate to Difficult Features : The Bear Lake trailhead and the 4 Lakes and Waterfall Loop are both must-see trails here.

The Bear Lake trailhead and the 4 Lakes and Waterfall Loop are both must-see trails here.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Red Rocks Park

: Red Rocks Park Distance : 25 minutes from Denver.

: 25 minutes from Denver. Length : 1.4 to 6 miles

: 1.4 to 6 miles Difficulty : This trail is rated as easy.

: This trail is rated as easy. Features : Red Rocks is more than just a great concert venue. Find out more about the Trading Post Trail with the links below.

Red Rocks is more than just a great concert venue. Find out more about the Trading Post Trail with the links below.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Rocky Mountain National Park – West End

: Rocky Mountain National Park – West End Distance : This trail is about a 2-hour drive from Denver.

: This trail is about a 2-hour drive from Denver. Length : This trail runs from half a mile to just over 10 miles.

: This trail runs from half a mile to just over 10 miles. Difficulty : The farther you go the more difficult this hike will become.

: The farther you go the more difficult this hike will become. Features : Explore the incredible trails near Grand Lake including Green Mountain, the East Inlet, and 3 different waterfall hikes can be found here as well.

Explore the incredible trails near Grand Lake including Green Mountain, the East Inlet, and 3 different waterfall hikes can be found here as well.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Staunton State Park

: Staunton State Park Distance : This hike is about a 40-minute drive from Denver.

: This hike is about a 40-minute drive from Denver. Length : 2.15 to 10.8 miles

: 2.15 to 10.8 miles Difficulty : Shorter hikes on this trail are easy. Longer ones are more difficult.

: Shorter hikes on this trail are easy. Longer ones are more difficult. Features : This is one of the best waterfall hikes near the city of Denver.

This is one of the best waterfall hikes near the city of Denver.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado

: Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado Distance : This hike is a 40-minute drive from the city of Denver.

: This hike is a 40-minute drive from the city of Denver. Length : .5 miles to 5.5 miles.

: .5 miles to 5.5 miles. Difficulty : Easy to Difficult.

: Easy to Difficult. Features : The first and second flatiron trails are great, and the Royal Arch Trail has been rehabilitated from the flooding in 2013 and is ready to be explored once again.

The first and second flatiron trails are great, and the Royal Arch Trail has been rehabilitated from the flooding in 2013 and is ready to be explored once again.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : Rocky Mountain National Park – Wild Basin

: Rocky Mountain National Park – Wild Basin Length : The total distance on this trail is a little over 12 miles.

: The total distance on this trail is a little over 12 miles. Distance From Denver : This hike is a 90-minute drive from Denver to RMNP.

: This hike is a 90-minute drive from Denver to RMNP. Difficulty : You can stop after 1 mile or hike all 12. This trail can be easy or difficult depending on how far you go.

: You can stop after 1 mile or hike all 12. This trail can be easy or difficult depending on how far you go. Features : Waterfall Hikes are a shorter distance on this trail. Commit to a longer hike to make your way to the incredible mountain lakes in the area.

Waterfall Hikes are a shorter distance on this trail. Commit to a longer hike to make your way to the incredible mountain lakes in the area.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

Name : White Ranch Loop Hike

: White Ranch Loop Hike Distance : This hike is 45 minutes from Denver

: This hike is 45 minutes from Denver Length : 2 miles

: 2 miles Difficulty : Easy to Moderate

: Easy to Moderate Features : Looking for amazing sunsets? This is your hike. Check out the Sunset Loop in White Ranch which offers access to many of the trails near White Ranch.

Looking for amazing sunsets? This is your hike. Check out the Sunset Loop in White Ranch which offers access to many of the trails near White Ranch.

Find directions to this trailhead via Google Maps here.

MORE: The Amazing Hike to Colorado's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall Bridal Veil Falls is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll through the photos and learn more about one of Colorado's most popular stops near Telluride.