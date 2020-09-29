Baby Animal Cam: Bailey The Giraffe Gives Birth in Colorado

There's an adorable new addition to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Bailey the giraffe recently gave birth. The zoo had a live stream on Facebook and YouTube for when Bailey was pregnant.

Now the live stream is sharing the relationship of the mother and her baby girl giraffe. Check out video below.

What's not to love? Especially baby giraffes, with their fuzzy heads, long wobbly legs and tiny hooves.

Do YOU want a baby giraffe now as much as I do?