Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Canceled Rock Hall Performance

Alanis Morissette explained why she didn't perform at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. According to reports, the singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo following Simon's induction.

Instead, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and sang Simon's "Nobody Does It Better," which was followed by Rodrigo's solo performance of "You're So Vain."

Morissette noted on Instagram that there had been some "misinformed rumblings" about why she did not perform. She began by expressing her admiration for the women who did attend the event. "Firstly," she wrote, "I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there."

She also explained that she had spent decades working in an industry "rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment." "I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with," she said. "I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so."

Women currently make up a small percentage of the Rock Hall's members. As of 2020, less than 8% of inductees were women, though, in recent years, the Rock Hall ballot has shifted toward including more female artists and industry executives. In 2021, the Rock Hall put out its most female-centric ballot, which included seven women on the list, though only three of them were inducted, the same number as this year's class. Only three women — Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner and Carole King — have been inducted twice, as opposed to 23 men who have been included as both solo artists and as members of bands.

"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," Morissette concluded. "I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on."