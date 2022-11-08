Although we have an adorable dog to tell you about today, we're going to let a couple of super cute kittens take center stage.

Last week, our focus was on senior pets and a special promotion from Roice-Hurst Humane Society to stir up some interest in adopting older dogs and cats. This week, we reverse course and feature the younger generation.

Cutest 10-Week Old Kitten Ever

First up today is Swiper, who has been called the "cutest 10-week-old kitten ever." Swiper came to Roice-Hurst several weeks ago with her sister as "spicy, under-socialized kittens." Fast forward to today and Swiper has made great progress. She's getting the hang of being a housecat and just needs someone patient and willing to build her confidence around people.

Dewey Has Learned To Be A Lovely Housecat

Dewey came to Roice-Hurst this past summer with his brother Wally. They were spicy feral kittens back then, but Dewey is so cute and has learned to be a lovely housecat and is ready for a forever home. He'd make a great addition to any family.

Cupid Has A Super-Sweet Personality

If you are a dog lover looking to make an addition to your home, check out Cupid. She's a shy, sweet mama dog who just finished raising her three babies and is now ready to be the center of attention. Cupid is a petite size - just 42 pounds. Once she warms up to you, her super-sweet personality comes out. She enjoys the company of other dogs, but we aren't sure how she does around cats.

If you are interested in meeting one of our featured pets - or one of the other homeless animals at Roice-Hurst, give the shelter a call at 970-434-7337. Rescued pets make the best pets and you could take one home today.