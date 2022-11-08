See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror

Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st.

As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of enthusiasts; a ComicCon-type of event right here in Colorado called the Colorado Festival of Horror.

The 2022 Colorado Festival of Horror

The most recent Colorado Festival of Horror took place this past fall from September 9th, 2022 through the 11th at what many consider the mecca for niche conventions in Colorado, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park at 1420 Stout Street in Downtown Denver.

For three days, the Embassy Suites hotel was filled with ghouls and goblins dressed to the nines, collectively celebrating their love for the horror genre.

There were special guests in attendance that signed autographs and took pictures with fans, including the actor that played Big Daddy in George Romero's Land of the Dead.

Naturally, there was a costume contest as well, with contestants dressed as characters such as the clown from Terrifier, Eddie Munson and Eleven from Stranger Things, Colorado's own Elvira, and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas franchise.

There was also a special freak show starring a man you may not realize calls Colorado home who goes by the name of Enigma. You may recognize Enigma from The X-Files or Ripley's Believe it or Not by his blue puzzle piece tattoos that cover his entire body.

Take a look at what you may have missed at this year's Colorado Festival of Horror:

