Pets That Love People Are Ready For Adoption In Grand Junction

It may be difficult to look at the pets of the week today without falling in love because all three look absolutely adorable.

A lot of people took advantage of the St. Pawtrick's Day discount special at Roice-Hurst Humane Society and took home a new pet this past weekend. But, there are still plenty of homeless pets in Grand Junction who are looking for a home, and here's a look at today's pets of the week that are ready for adoption.

Olive Is A People-Loving Sweetheart

Today, we start with Olive, a 1-year-old cutie who is very eager to please. Olive came to Roice-Hurst with two other siblings who have been adopted. Olive is a bit shyer but clearly wants to be loved. She is gaining confidence and is a people-loving sweetheart. Olive also likes to play with other dogs.

Indie Is Ready To Steal Your Heart

Indie is a 5-year-old pittie that will steal your heart. She loves to play fetch and has quite a personality when she warms up to you. Indie has a skin condition on her chest that will need some ongoing care

8-Year-Old Cat Loves People

For cat lovers, take a look at Missy, an 8-year-old sweetheart that just can't get enough affection. She loves people and has done well around other cats, dogs, and kids.

If you are interested in meeting one of the featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 362 28 Road, Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m.

Getting Ready For Kitten Season

Meanwhile, Roice Hurst is preparing for kitten season with their annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive. They have a list of needs for the kitten season which you can see here, or you can simply make a tax-deductible donation. The kitten shower is Saturday, April 8 from noon until 4:00 p.m. Whatever you can do to help would be appreciated.

