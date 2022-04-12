WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.

Location of Former Exit to Colorado's Cave of the Winds

As you can see, Cave of the Winds is located just northwest of the sprawling city of Colorado Springs.

If you look closely you can see the canyon just east of the main Cave of the Winds attraction which is where the old road and exit is located. One can only assume that the location of the former exit was closed because of the treacherous terrain surrounding it.

Current State of Old Cave of the Winds Exit

While the now-abandoned former exit of Cave of the Winds is still marked by its old sign bidding visitors farewell, it is also filled with numerous signs pointing out that hiking, camping, and trespassing are strictly prohibited.

The former road is now completely filled with rocks that have fallen from canyon walls and a stream that has overtaken the old road.

In addition, there are signs of trespassing on the old road including graffiti as recent as 2018.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Now-Abandoned Exit Road at Cave of the Winds

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Popular Colorado attraction Cave of the Winds has an exit that is no longer in use and is now completely abandoned.

