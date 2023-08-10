There are two more chances at seeing Colorado in its early morning beauty while riding one of the state's most-famous trains. Tickets sold out quickly, last time.

Amazing to think that, back in the day, it would take two days on a mule to get to the summit of Pikes Peak. Today, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway gets you there, very comfortably and 'quickly.'

It's one of the coolest things you can do in Colorado: taking the train ride up to the summit of Pikes Peak on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Taking that ride at sunrise has to be an awe-inspiring trip.

HOW IS A MATTRESS COMPANY INVOLVED WITH THE PIKES PEAK COG RAILWAY IN COLORADO?

The inventor who created the Simmons Mattress Company, Zalmon Simmons, also created insulators for telegraph cables. That insulation was used on the wires on Pikes Peak, and Mr. Simmons wanted to check out how his insulation was working.

After a two-day mule ride,14,115 feet to the summit, he put his mind to figuring out a better way to the top. After a suggestion from the owner of the Broadmoor, Simmons began the project: a cog railway to the summit; the first trip was in the summer of 1891.

After over 100 years, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one of the most-loved and scenic rides you can take by train in Colorado.

Imagine your day: Getting up super-early, to get to Manitou Springs in time to take one of these three-hour-plus rides as the sun is coming up. After your experience, why not stretch your legs by climbing the Manitou Incline?

The railway held a couple of these sunrise rides earlier in 2023, which quickly sold out. The announcement of them having two more should have people hustling to get a seat onboard.

WHEN ARE THE NEXT 2 SUNRISE RIDES WITH COLORADO'S PIKES PEAK COG RAILWAY?

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 . A portion of his ride, on Patriot's Day, will benefit local first responders with the Manitou Police and Fire Departments.

. A portion of his ride, on Patriot's Day, will benefit local first responders with the Manitou Police and Fire Departments. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 . A portion of this ride, on Indigenous Peoples Day, will also benefit the local Manitou School District.

HOW MUCH DO THESE SUNRISE RIDES WITH COLORADO'S PIKES PEAK COG RAILWAY GO FOR?

Taking the sunrise train will run you $99 plus fees, about $105 total, for the ride up and back. Tickets will go fast, much faster than a mule; you'd better hurry.

