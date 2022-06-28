WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self.

Where is the Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory?

The now-abandoned sugar factory is located at 11939 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado, a medium-sized city just north of Denver and south of Fort Collins.

The sugar factory has quite a bit of history for the town of Longmont and, for that matter, the state of Colorado as a whole.

History of Colorado's Now-Abandoned Sugar Factory

The sugar factory first opened its doors in 1904. It was built by the Great Western Sugar Company and was responsible for a huge increase in Longmont's population upon opening. However, the sugar factory closed just over 70 years later in 1977 and now sits vacant.

There have been talks of turning the old sugar factory, which is absolutely enormous, into a music venue but it now sits abandoned and, unfortunately for law enforcement, is a hot spot for trespassers and vandals. In fact, it has been said that sheriff deputies patrol the abandoned sugar factory at least once or twice a day.

What's Inside the Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory?

Like most abandoned buildings, the old sugar factory is riddled with graffiti. However, urban explorers did happen upon a beautiful graffiti mural which, unfortunately, was vandalized but is quite breathtaking nonetheless. Much of the old factory's equipment is still sitting inside, along with one area that is full of...you guessed it...sugar.

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

