Abandoned Colorado House May Be Home to Disturbed Squatter

Disturbing graffiti and recent signs of life suggest that an unstable squatter may be living in an abandoned Colorado home.

Location of Abandoned Colorado Home

The home was found in the Denver suburb of Westminster at the end of a long dirt road. The house itself is rather hidden by a field and trees and sits next to an abandoned barn.

Things Left Behind in Colorado Home

It's easy to assume that some of the things found in the abandoned home were left by the previous owners, while others likely belonged to a squatter or squatters.

Some of the things that were probably left behind by the previous owners include an old phone attached to a wall, large, cloth calendars from the '70s, and maps of Colorado and Michigan pinned to a wall.

Evidence of Squatters in Colorado Home

In addition to items likely left behind by previous owners, there is a lot of evidence that one or more squatters called the house home and may have even been mentally disturbed or unstable.

Some of the things found in the home that indicate that someone was squatting in the house include full bottles of soap and Gatorade, a Jacket, towel, and belt hanging on the wall, as well as plenty of graffiti.

A Disturbed Individual?

The graffiti found in the home suggests that whoever was squatting in the house was not in a good place emotionally. A checklist left in the kitchen indicated that the person might sell drugs, a 'love note' was found with disturbing undertones, and some of the graffiti even seemed to threaten a pizza deliveryman.

Take a virtual tour of this abandoned Colorado home that may have been inhabited by a disturbed squatter:

