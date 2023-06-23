7 Famous Arizonans: The Last One Surprised Me!

Arizona is famous for gun fights, superheroes, rock stars and HIGHLANDERS?! These seven amazing Arizonans were either born here or lucky enough to call our state home. I was not expecting the last one!

1. Lynda Carter

Actress Lynda Carter will forever be Wonder Woman to fans around the world.

American actor Lynda Carter kneels on the ground and bears her forearm in a still from the television series Wonder Woman. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) American actor Lynda Carter kneels on the ground and bears her forearm in a still from the television series Wonder Woman. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) loading...

Born in Phoenix on July 24, 1951, Lynda Carter was crowned Miss World United States 1972. She ended up finishing as a semifinalist in the Miss World 1972 pageant.

2. Alice Cooper

Born Vincent Damon Furnier, rocker Alice Cooper was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 4, 1948. His family moved to Phoenix when he was young.

Rocker Alice Cooper. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) Rocker Alice Cooper. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) loading...

Alice Cooper's been rocking the world for 50 years, with no signs of slowing down. He brought classic hits like "School's Out" and "Poison", but did you know? He formed a band in High School called The Spiders.

Alice lived in Los Angeles for a short time but returned to his senses and moved back to the Phoenix area.

3. Stevie Nicks

Born May 26, 1948, Stevie Nicks defined music in the 70s and 80s. Born in Phoenix, her family moved around a lot while she was growing up, due to her father's job.

Stevie Nicks with her signature look onstage. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Stevie Nicks with her signature look onstage. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) loading...

Singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and helped launch them into success as one of the best-selling bands of all time.

She went on to a successful solo career. Did you know Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Twice!

Michael Phelps at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Michael Phelps at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) loading...

4. Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps made America proud when won 28 medals - 23 of which were GOLD medals.

Michael Phelps in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Michael Phelps in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) loading...

Although Phelps was born June 30, 1985, in Maryland, he now lives with his wife Nicole in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Joe Jonas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Joe Jonas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) loading...

5. Joe Jonas

Born in Casa Grande on August 15, 1989, Jonas Brother Joe Jonas was born in Casa Grande on August 15, 1989.

The JoBros, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) The JoBros, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) loading...

He moved with his family to New Jersey when he was a toddler. Joe's brothers were not lucky enough to be born in Arizona, though. Nick was born in Texas and Kevin was born in New Jersey.

6. Emma Stone

Award-winning Actress Emma Stone was born on November 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and began local theater productions when she was young.

Emma Stone. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma Stone. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) loading...

This Oscar-winning actress has starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, La La Land, and Cruella.

7. Diana Gabaldon

If you've ever traveled back in time with the Outlander books or television series by Diana Gabaldon, you might be surprised to learn that she was not only born in Arizona, but also still lives here in our great state.

Author Diana Gabaldon. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly) Author Diana Gabaldon. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly) loading...

According to Wikipedia, prolific author Diana Gabaldon was born on January 11, 1952, in Williams, Arizona. She has a Ph.D. in zoology and worked at Arizona State University as a professor. She taught scientific computation at ASU for 12 years before leaving to write full-time.

Actors Caitriona Balfe (L) and Sam Heughan in Pasadena in 2015. Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Actors Caitriona Balfe (L) plays Claire Fraser, and Sam Heughan portrays Jaimie Fraser in the Outlander series. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) loading...

Who knew the roots for the characters Jamie and Claire Fraser were planted right here in Arizona?