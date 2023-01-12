Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case

In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole.

When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family, Watts is not alone in committing such a heinous act upon their own family. The sadness, the shock; here are four other acts of familicide.

The difference in the crimes below as opposed to Christopher Watts' murder of his family, is that none of these men denied what they had done. Watts claimed to his family, the state of Colorado, and to the world, that he had nothing to do with their disappearance, knowing the entire time that he had done this horrible thing.

The team at Crime + Investigation put together a list of several men, including Watts, who, notoriously, had killed their families. Here are four of those men.

1987- RONALD GENE SIMMONS

Around the time of Christmas of 1987, Simmons went on a week-long killing spree, beginning with 14 members of his immediate family, who either lived with him or had come home for the holiday. He also killed two non-family members that he felt had done him wrong, and wounded two others, during the spree. Simmons died by lethal injection in 1990.

2006 - NEIL ENTWHISTLE

Neil Enthwhistle, and Englishman, had met his wife in England while she was studying abroad. After they married, they moved to Massachusetts. In January of 2006, after only having lived in their new rental for 10 days, Entwhistle used a small handgun that he'd gotten from his father-in-law to shoot and kill his wife and 9-month-old daughter. After fleeing back to England, Entwhistle was extradited to stand trial. He is serving life without parole in Massachusetts.

2007 - CHRIS BONOIT

Chris Bonoit was a famous/successful professional wrestler attached to the WWF and WWE. While steroids did turn up in his autopsy, it is highly speculated that because of all the concussions that Bonoit endured throughout his 22-year career, he had CTE. That brain damage is, what experts say, may have lead him to carrying out the murder of his wife and 7-year-old son, before committing suicide, over a span of three days in the summer of 2007.

2008 - STEVEN SUEPEL

While out on bond after being indicted on embezzlement and money laundering (involving over $500,000 in funds) Sueppel set out to kills his family. In the late evening of Easter Sunday of 2008, Sueppel used two baseball bats to kill his wife and their four adopted children ranging in age from 3 to 10. After calling the police, Sueppel deliberately crashed the family's minivan into a concrete barrier, killing himself.

