These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks.

There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.

Whether you're looking for a place for your whole family or for a place for just you, you might just find your next home in the gallery below. One of the homes is nearly 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and another is approximately 800 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Both of these houses were recently listed less than two weeks ago. Take a look at the Grand Junction homes that are over a century old and are currently for sale.

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old These Grand Junction homes are over a century old.