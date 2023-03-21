Tour an Adorable 114-Year-Old Home in Downtown Grand Junction

A home for sale in Grand Junction has a lot of remarkable things to go along with it, including how old it is, its location, and the fact that it's absolutely adorable.

Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of this cute little home.

Adorable 114-Year-Old Home for Sale in Grand Junction

Yes, you read that correctly, the home is roughly 114 years old as it was originally built back in 1909. The home is located at 221 Teller Avenue which is technically the downtown area of Grand Junction, though it's also only a couple of blocks away from North Avenue and First Street.

The home has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, is 956 square feet in area, and sits on a 6,098 square foot lot. Currently, the home is listed for $353,000.

Upon taking a virtual tour below, you'll notice that while some things like the utilities have been upgraded over the years, there are also touches of vintage like some really cool stained glass as well as old-school wood paneling in the living room.

In addition, the original hardwood flooring from 1909 is still intact, albeit covered over with carpet, but there is a section that is "unveiled."

Despite being a fairly small home, there is a large parking space out back, access to the rear alley, as well as a carport. Not only that, but the backyard also features two sheds to be used for storage.

Take a virtual tour of this adorable 114-year-old home currently for sale in the downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado:

