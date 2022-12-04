Would You Pay $239k for a Parking Space in a Colorado Ski Town?

We all know that housing prices in the state of Colorado are a bit high. It is what it is at this point in time. However, if you are looking to hit the slopes this winter and always want a dedicated parking spot, how much money would you spend?

Sure, ski resort town real estate prices are much higher than most of the state. That is to be expected. When you head to the high country to bask in the fresh powder, you are going to probably have to pay to park at some places. How much would you be willing to pay? $20 for a day? $50 for a day of memories?

What if I told you that you could purchase a deeded parking space in the town of Vail? You might be inclined to take a serious look. The parking spot is covered parking, so you won't ever have to worry about cleaning off your vehicle.

How much will a parking spot in Vail, Colorado cost you?

If you are willing to shell out nearly half a million dollars for a reserved parking spot, there is one for sale. The listing price on Compass is $239.5K. On top of the nearly quarter million dollar parking spot, you will have to pay annual taxes of $899 and quarterly HOA fees of $201.

This pricey parking spot is located at the Village Inn Plaza at Vail Village. The listing states that it is only one of the few that is reserved. The location of the parking spot is steps from the Town of Vail Bus, Vail shops, and more.

If the parking spot is something you would want to jump on, it appears that you might be too late. The parking spot selling for $239.5K is already pending. See the full listing via Compass.

Source: Compass

