Western Colorado's weather is about to pull another switcheroo.

We'll keep the heat and the daily mountain thunderstorm routine through Friday, but a cooler and considerably wetter pattern is lining up for the weekend and the start of next week.

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Western Colorado Weather on Repeat

The National Weather Service forecasts that high pressure remains parked to our south, continuing to recycle enough moisture into the region for afternoon thunderstorms.

The storms will mostly stick to the higher terrain of western Colorado and eastern Utah, where the mountains will once again do what mountains do: make their own weather.

Don't expect wall-to-wall storms, but anything that develops could bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rain.

Recent Burn Scars Still Need Attention

Flash flooding remains a concern through the rest of the week, particularly around recent burn scars and other vulnerable terrain.

The threat looks fairly localized, but that's the thing about flash flooding: you don't need widespread rain when one storm decides to sit over the same spot and keep dumping.

Friday could also bring some gustier winds and drier air ahead of an approaching system, creating localized critical fire weather conditions.

Weekend Weather Gets a Bit Wetter

By the weekend, a low-pressure system moving through the Pacific Northwest should shove the high-pressure ridge east and open the door for another surge of monsoonal moisture.

And this one looks more impressive.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday, with several disturbances moving through the moist air and increasing the potential for heavy rain.

Read More: When Do Fall Colors Peak in Colorado in 2026?

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fall

The wetter pattern should hang around into early next week as August gives way to September.

Temperatures, which will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Friday, are expected to fall back toward normal this weekend and could even slip a few degrees below normal early next week.

So enjoy the heat while you can.

Or don't. Cooler weather and actual rain are on the way.

When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2026? Colorado's colors don't all flip at once. The show starts up in the high country and works its way down to the plains over several weeks. Use this guide to see when each region should hit its prime in 2026 so you can time your leaf-peeping run just right. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Here's a Taste of the Fall Colors You'll See Around Colorado This Year We totally understand if you don't have the time --or want-- to head to the mountains to view Colorado's awesome fall colors. Don't worry, we got you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray