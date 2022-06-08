Fireworks Map: Find Fun 4th of July Celebrations Happening in Colorado

Independence Day is coming up fast and we know you love to celebrate the 4th of July with friends, fun, and of course fireworks. Check out the map below for fireworks displays and 4th of July celebrations worthy of Independence Day in Colorado.

While all communities are proud patriots, others may have fire bans in their area and other factors that may limit their ability to go nuts this 4th of July. Below the map, scroll down for a look at highlights from each celebration happening on July 3rd or 4th.

Colorado's 4th of July Fireworks Map

In 2022, Independence Day Happens on a Monday

While we get a long weekend for Independence Day, the holiday does fall on a Monday this year. This means we will all have to get up for work after staying up late enjoying the boom booms. Make sure to handle fireworks safely and supervise kiddos who may be handling them for the first time this summer.

Scroll On To Find Out More About 4th of July Celebrations in Colorado

Check out each Independence Day celebration feature on the map above in the gallery below. We'll help you find these celebrations with locations, activities, and the expected time fireworks will begin in each community. Enjoy, have fun, and have a happy 4th of July!

