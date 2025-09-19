We're about to see another shift in the weather pattern. After a stretch of sunny skies and warm afternoons, moisture is on the move again and will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast this weekend.

A storm system is pulling moisture north from the desert Southwest. That moisture will start spilling into western Colorado today.

Stormier Weekend Ahead in Western Colorado

This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire over the San Juans and southern valleys. As the day goes on, clouds and moisture will spread across the region, setting the stage for more widespread activity over the weekend.

Forecast models indicate that moisture levels will run above normal this weekend, although the timing and intensity remain uncertain. We'll see the highest totals over the southern half of western Colorado early Saturday, shifting north into the central and northern valleys by Sunday.

What does this mean? Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains with a few storms drifting into the lower valleys, particularly during the evening and overnight hours.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Monday, it looks like drier air will return as the storm system moves out of the area, leaving behind partly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend. High temperatures are expected to climb above normal again by the middle of next week, bringing back more of a summer-like feel even as the calendar pushes deeper into September.

If you're looking to see Colorado's beautiful fall colors, you'll want to know the dates they'll change. We have them for you.

In short, keep the umbrella handy through the weekend, then get ready for a warm and dry stretch to return as September winds down.

