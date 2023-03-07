Take a flight with us from the Natrona County International Airport to Denver International Airport in 20 seconds with this time-lapse video.

This was my first flight out of Casper, and it was a different experience from most major airports I've been to. It sounds silly as I say it now, but things are different at the Casper Airport. We got there way too early. Again, the wife and I were used to DIA when you needed to arrive 3 hours before the flight.

Get our free mobile app

We explored the airport a little. There isn't much there but a few sculptures and a giant empty ballroom. They have a bar and restaurant that has some billiard tables, and in a corner, they have some massage chairs. As for people, there are only a few. It was nice not to have to drive to Denver. Plus, that weekend, the snow had closed the I-25, so this was the best way out of town.

I had a window seat and decided to record the flight in time-lapse. It was an overcast day, but you could see features like Casper Moutain and the rolling prairie.

Make sure your tray table is put away, and your seat is fully upright. Please turn off all electronic devices until we are in the air. Refreshments will be served shortly. Now let's take the short hop from Casper to DIA in this amazing time-lapse video.

Explore Denver International Airport + Conspiracies An employee of Denver International Airport debunks many of the well-known conspiracy theories.



Activities You Must Do with Your Kids in Denver Colorado The next time you head to Denver with the kids check out these fun family activities that they will actually love. Scroll on for fun ideas for all ages in the mile-high city.