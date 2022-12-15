Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming

There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn.

This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:

November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in Bar Nunn, Wyoming caught a fireball/meteor falling and lighting up the night sky.

It didn't last long, but boy was it bright and brilliant while it did.

I did some digging and found this was a widely-reported meteor on the official American Meteor Society website the night of November 2, 2022. This is video of the fireball as it was seen over South Dakota.

This is another angle near Rapid City, South Dakota.

With several active meteor showers like the Leonids and Orionids this time of year, you never know when the sky is gonna light up like it's daytime in the middle of the night when one of these space rocks explode.