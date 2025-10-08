Motorists traveling on US-550 should plan for significant delays on Friday, October 10, as sections of the highway between Purgatory Ski Resort and Silverton will be temporarily closed.

What Time Will Colorado's US-550 Close Down?

The closures are necessary to safely transport modular housing units to the Town of Silverton.

The operation will include two-hour full closures in both the morning and afternoon:

Morning: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Afternoon: 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Closures are planned for one day only, but may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.

What Will be the Traffic Impacts on US-550?

Northbound traffic: Drivers heading north from Durango will be stopped between Purgatory Ski Resort and Cascade Village (Mile Points 49–50).

Southbound traffic: Southbound motorists from Silverton will encounter a closure just south of WhistleStop Gas Station (Mile Point 70).

Side street access: Flaggers will be stationed at key intersections along the route to manage traffic and prevent entry onto US-550 during the closures.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra time for trips through the area. Motorists should also stay alert to updated traffic alerts in case of schedule changes due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

For anyone heading to Silverton or Durango that day, keeping an eye on local traffic updates will be essential to avoid unexpected delays.

