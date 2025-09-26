Colorado’s winters are magical, but they’re also fierce. Towering peaks, heavy snow, and avalanche risks mean some of the state’s most famous drives simply aren’t an option once the cold season settles in.

Each year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closes certain high passes and rest areas, then reopens them in late spring, usually just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Still, Mother Nature has the final word, so dates can shift depending on the amount of snow in the high mountains.

Get our free mobile app

When Do Colorado Mountain Passes Close?

Some of the state’s most scenic roads are part of this seasonal shutdown. CDOT closes these roads for safety due to the amount of snow and ice they receive. While it might sound like a good idea to see the deep snow, it's best to find another area.

Independence Pass (CO 82) – The narrow, winding stretch between Aspen and Twin Lakes usually closes in early November.

Mount Blue Sky Road (CO 5) – This route to one of Colorado’s fourteeners closes in stages: the summit after Labor Day, lower sections by late September.

Cottonwood Pass – A popular route for fall colors, typically closed November through May.

Kebler Pass – Another Gunnison County favorite, closed during the same November–May stretch.

Trail Ridge Road (US 34) – The famous high-altitude drive through Rocky Mountain National Park shuts down in November and reopens late spring.

Virginia Dale Rest Area (US 287) – Even rest stops feel the winter impact, with this one closing each September until spring.

Caution to All Travelers in Colorado

For anyone planning a trip through the Rockies during fall, winter, or early spring, the golden rule is simple: always check road conditions before you go.

CDOT posts updates regularly, and for county-maintained roads like Cottonwood and Kebler, local public works offices are your best bet. National park routes like Trail Ridge Road follow their own federal guidelines, so it’s smart to check with the park directly.

Read More: The pioneers of Colorado were braver, stronger, and could endure more than we could nowadays. Even if you think you're the "manly-man."

The best travel advice? Don’t assume the road you cruised last July will be open in March. Have a backup route in mind, and be ready for detours that may add hours to your trip. While it might not be the shortcut you hoped for, it’s a lot better than driving all the way to a locked gate.

In Colorado, the journey is just as much a part of the adventure—so plan ahead, travel smart, and enjoy the ride.

Colorado's Amazing Mountain Passes Ranked By Elevation Maintain a good grip on the steering wheel because we traveling to the top of the Rockies via Colorado's extreme mountain passes. Scroll on to learn more about mountain passes above 10,000 feet throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams