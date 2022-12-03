Have You Eaten at This Unique Colorado Restaurant Inspired by Steve Martin?
Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much.
When you think of how a restaurant comes up with their name, you don't immediately think of entertainers. You go to world-renowned chefs, or countries, or types of food, but not a man who used to put an arrow through his head.
If you haven't checked out, "Only Murders in the Building" yet on Hulu, I'm telling you that you have been missing out. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are a terrific trio. You could say, in relation to the show, that this Colorado restaurant is "to die for," as well.
This Colorado restaurant, whose name is inspired by Steve Martin, was recently featured in CSB Saturday Morning, and I wanted to find out more about them. It turns out that part of their name is based on a Steve Martin play, "Picasso at Lapin Agile'"
The off-Broadway play, which debuted in 1993, is set in Paris in 1904, with Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso dining and conversing at a café. They talk about about all sorts of things, with bystanders popping into the scene, upon occasion. "Lapin Agile' translates to "agile rabbit," in English. That is where this Colorado restaurant comes in.
Bramble & Hare in Boulder, which opened in 2012, pride themselves as being "the original farmhouse kitchen and pub." Bramble Hill is the name of their farmstead that dates back to 1883, and Hare is based on the agile rabbit, from Martin's play.
Bramble & Hare have a very non-complicated menu. Three courses, with options within each. I'm not saying they're inexpensive, but they are definitely not complicated.
