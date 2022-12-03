Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much.

When you think of how a restaurant comes up with their name, you don't immediately think of entertainers. You go to world-renowned chefs, or countries, or types of food, but not a man who used to put an arrow through his head.

Steve-Martin Getty Images loading...

If you haven't checked out, "Only Murders in the Building" yet on Hulu, I'm telling you that you have been missing out. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are a terrific trio. You could say, in relation to the show, that this Colorado restaurant is "to die for," as well.

This Colorado restaurant, whose name is inspired by Steve Martin, was recently featured in CSB Saturday Morning, and I wanted to find out more about them. It turns out that part of their name is based on a Steve Martin play, "Picasso at Lapin Agile'"

Get our free mobile app

The off-Broadway play, which debuted in 1993, is set in Paris in 1904, with Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso dining and conversing at a café. They talk about about all sorts of things, with bystanders popping into the scene, upon occasion. "Lapin Agile' translates to "agile rabbit," in English. That is where this Colorado restaurant comes in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bramble & Hare (@realbrambleandhare)

Bramble & Hare in Boulder, which opened in 2012, pride themselves as being "the original farmhouse kitchen and pub." Bramble Hill is the name of their farmstead that dates back to 1883, and Hare is based on the agile rabbit, from Martin's play.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bramble & Hare (@realbrambleandhare)

Bramble & Hare have a very non-complicated menu. Three courses, with options within each. I'm not saying they're inexpensive, but they are definitely not complicated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bramble & Hare (@realbrambleandhare)

Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" features restaurants from all over the country, including Colorado

Fieri has raved about several restaurants across the state, giving them exposure on a national platform.

Here are the Colorado restaurants that have been featured on " Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.