Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!

Colorado's First El Pollo Location Is Now Open

Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!

El Pollo Loco Is Back Open In Colorado. Where Is It Located?

If you've never been, El Pollo Loco has delicious, seasoned, Mexican-style grilled chicken. Think KFC as far as most of the sides go, but with a tasty Mexican twist, and their chicken is grilled and so, so tasty. They have about 500 locations in the United States with quite a few locations in California. A return to Colorado is a big deal especially since they're planning on rapidly expanding over the next couple of years.

We go to El Pollo Loco every time we're on vacation in California and are huge fans of their food. If you've never tried it, it's certainly worth a shot! Good grilled chicken is hard to find, and they do it right. The first of many planned Colorado locations is located in Denver at 4698 Peoria Street.

They do have plans for other locations, including down south in Colorado Springs, but no mention of anything in Northern Colorado as of now. We sure hope they do make their way up here sooner rather than later though because we love us some El Pollo Loco!

