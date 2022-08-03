Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century.

One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic Colorado buildings is not part of the main building itself, but rather under the building in the form of underground shops and tunnels.

Underground Tunnels and Shops in Colorado

Get our free mobile app

Back in the 1800s while some Colorado towns were being developed, space was limited. Because of this, many building owners built down, rather than up. Nowadays, the majority of these underground areas are unknown by the public but are largely still intact.

For example, the town of Trinidad, Colorado wasn't affected by the state's major urban renewal project back in the 1970s and because of this, old, unused underground shops are still sitting under numerous historic businesses.

In addition, many of these old buildings in towns like Pueblo have secret tunnel systems under them that were used to transport alcohol during prohibition. In fact, Pueblo's Great Divide bicycle shop has a large, underground tunnel system that leads all the way to the train depot on the other side of town.

One instance of an underground area under a historic building in Florence, Colorado is a little bit creepier. This particular underground tunnel leads to a vault that has since been sealed off by the property's owner due to his belief that a sinister, paranormal force occupies the vault.

Take a look at some of these hidden, underground pieces of Colorado's history:

Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings Many Colorado businesses have secret tunnels that date back to the 1800s, some of which were used to move liquor during prohibition.

Crazy Colorado Tunnels Now Inhabited by Homeless WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Legend has it that Colorado had many tunnels for bootlegging and discrete routes to brothels, but these tunnels are currently inhabited by the homeless.