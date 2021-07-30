Top Five Places to Have a Picnic in Western Colorado

Top Five Places to Have a Picnic in Western Colorado

Thinkstock

Now that you've voted here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado.

It's National Picnic Month this month and we're celebrating with a perfect picnic in the perfect place. We asked for your help in finding the best place to have a picnic in western Colorado so we created a poll.

You voted and now the results are in, here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

Top Five Places to Have a Picnic in Western Colorado

It's National Picnic Month and we're celebrating with a perfect picnic. Now that you've voted here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Coloradans Reveal Their Favorite Small Colorado Towns

Coloradans have revealed their favorite small Colorado towns. From Ouray to Palisade, here's a list of Coloradans' favorite small towns in Colorado.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Here's What Sleeping in a Barn on a Palisade Vineyard is Like

You can sleep in a barn on a Palisade vineyard that's surrounded by grapes, peaches, and sheep. Here's a look at the barn Airbnb on a vineyard in Palisade.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Filed Under: Around Colorado, Colorado Camping, Hiking in Colorado, Hiking in Grand Junction
Categories: Colorado News, Colorado Outdoors, Colorado Travel, Events: Grand Junction Colorado
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9