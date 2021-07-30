Now that you've voted here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado.

It's National Picnic Month this month and we're celebrating with a perfect picnic in the perfect place. We asked for your help in finding the best place to have a picnic in western Colorado so we created a poll.

You voted and now the results are in, here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado.

Top Five Places to Have a Picnic in Western Colorado It's National Picnic Month and we're celebrating with a perfect picnic. Now that you've voted here are the top five places to have a picnic in western Colorado. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

