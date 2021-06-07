National Trails Day is tomorrow and we're celebrating with a list of the top four hiking trails in the Grand Valley.

National Trails Day is tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, 2021, and it's all about encouraging people to discover their local trails and recognizing the people who develop and maintain them. We had you vote for the best hiking trail in the Grand Valley and the results are in.

Here are the top four hiking trails in the Grand Valley, according to you.

Mount Garfield

One of the top four hiking trails in the Grand Valley according to you is Mount Garfield. You drive by it all the time and constantly see people in the parking lot. Although it's only two miles, it's a very strenuous two miles. The elevation gain is 2,000 feet and the hike is challenging and steep, but very rewarding once you make it to the top.

Palisade Rim Trail

The next hiking trail on the list of top hiking trails in the Grand Valley is the Palisade Rim Trail. We have to agree with you on this one, this is definitely one of our favorite hiking trails in the Grand Valley. This trail is 3.3 miles long (give or take depending on how long you want to hike for) and has some stunning views of the Grand Valley.

No Thoroughfare Canyon

Next on the list of top hiking trails in the Grand Valley according to you is No Thoroughfare Canyon. This trail is located in the Colorado National Monument and offers waterfalls, lizards, flowers, and bighorn sheep. The elevation gain is 793 feet and the trail is 5.6 miles long.

Liberty Cap Trail

The last trail on the list of best hiking trails in the Grand Valley is Liberty Cap Trail. This trail is in the Colorado National Monument is a 12.9-mile long hike. Liberty Cap Trail's elevation gain is 2,0004 feet and is one of the top four hiking trails according to you.

