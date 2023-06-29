Living in Arizona is so beautiful, it's hard not to feel rich, no matter what your bank account reflects. With the beautiful landscape, sunny days and great weather, we all feel pretty like we're living the high life.

In reality, there is a fairly wide wealth gap in our state. A few cities stack up as in as some of the richest in our state, if not the nation.

While some cities struggle with poverty and unemployment, there are those among us who prosper.

Here's a short list of some of the RICHEST cities and towns in Arizona, based on median household income.

According to Homesnack's website these are the richest cities in Arizona.

The Top 5 Richest Cities in Arizona

5. Oro Valley

Oro Valley is located just west of Tucson, and finds itself in league with other Arizona cities, like Sedona, Cave Creek, and Gilbert, to name a few.

The word oro translates to to gold from Spanish. Oro Valley's median income is around $83,000 per household.

4. Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park near Phoenix boasts a median household income of $95,625. With access to many close by amenities, Litchfield Park is among the richest in Arizona.

3. Scottsdale

It's hard not to notice the fancy car dealerships and the expensive housing in Scottsdale. The whole town has a California feel to it, and it's not hard to imagine transplants from Rodeo Drive stopping by and feeling comfortable in this Arizona city.

Scottsdale's median income of $91,042 means the affluent will find a familiar backdrop in this western city.

2. Gilbert

Gilbert's median income is around $99,15. With its relatively low unemployment rate, this brings it to number two on our list. Situated on the doorstep of Phoenix, this is upscale living in planned communities.

Access to good schools round out our number two spot of Arizona's richest cities.

1. Paradise Valley

Compared with the other cities on our list, Paradise Valley is in a world all its own.

With a median household income of $212,773, it's more than double the median income of the previous town on our list.

