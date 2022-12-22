This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold.

There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter.

Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.

The billionaires included on this year's list are comprised of individuals ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s, and are, together, worth a combined $4 trillion.

Meet The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

According to the Forbes 2022 list of the wealthiest people in the U.S., the richest person in the state of Colorado is Philip Anschutz — an 82-year-old man who has made a multi-billion dollar fortune, primarily through investments.

Phillip Anschutz/Forbes Phillip Anschutz/Forbes loading...

About Anschutz

Phllip Anschutz was born Philip Frederick Anschutz on December 28, 1939.

The American entrepreneur and billionaire has a hand in multiple companies and organizations, from investing in the entertainment industry to co-founding Major League Soccer (MLS) to supporting various philanthropic initiatives, cultural and arts groups, and much more.

Not to mention, Anschutz and his wife, Nancy, have contributed more than $100 million to the medical, dental, nursing, and pharmacy campus at the University of Colorado (CU) School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado. The campus has since been named the Anschutz Medical Campus to honor the family and their major contribution.

Forbes ranks him the 56th richest person in the U.S. and the 164th richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $10.7 billion (as of October 2022).

Other Highlights About the Richest Person in Colorado

The following highlights reveal just a few other of the billionaire's biggest successes that have helped land him a title as prestigious as "the richest person in Colorado":

Phillip Anschutz has built much of his fortune in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate, and entertainment over the last five decades.

Anschutz is a majority owner of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, with a stake in the MLS's Los Angeles Galaxy — plus, he owns the Crypto.com Arena, the Kings' home turf.

Anschutz Entertainment Group operates over 350 owned or affiliated arenas and concert venues worldwide.

On 320,000 acres in Wyoming, Anschutz aims to build one of the world's biggest wind farms.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk, the creator behind the electric car company Tesla, and SpaceX, is the richest person in America in 2022 ,with a net worth of $251 billion.

To learn more about this year's Forbes 400 list, click here.

