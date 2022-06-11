This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town.

One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for.

Formerly Olinger Mortuaries, the historic Colorado funeral home has since been transformed into a trendy bar and restaurant with deathly decor. The owners of the establishment decided to embrace the morbid history of the building and the interior is filled with reminders of its pallid past. It's said that the body of Buffalo Bill was kept here for several weeks after he died.

The host stand was constructed from an antique church pew and vintage funeral fans hang on the walls throughout the restaurant. Water is served from formaldehyde bottles and even the menus are coffin-shaped.

The main dining room of Linger was once the garage where hearses loaded bodies for burial. The upper bar was previously the mortuary's viewing room and what's now the kitchen used to be where embalming took place.

Rather than “Olinger Mortuaries," the neon sign now reads “Linger Eatuaries.” Regardless of it's eerie past, Linger always draws in crowds of people dying to try its killer menu.

Linger is located at 2030 West 30th Avenue in Denver.

