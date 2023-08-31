These Restaurants Have the First Michelin Awards in Colorado

We all know that Colorado has plenty of great restaurants. One of the things that was lacking was the global recognition of these great restaurants. Now, that recognition is a thing of the past as the Michelin Guide has expanded into parts of Colorado.

We now know what restaurants have received the first of the Michelin Awards. According to KDVR, nine restaurants in the Denver and Boulder have been recognized. All nine restaurants have received the Bib Gourmet Award. This Michelin award is based on great food at an affordable price. The Michelin Guide says that this award is hugely popular with the guide's followers as well as the Michelin inspectors.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Restaurants That Have Won The First Michelin Awards

Located at 2180 South Delaware Street, AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q serves brisket, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, Waygu beef pastrami, and other BBQ favorites.

Located at 2005 West 33rd Avenue, Ash'Kara offers Israeli, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and North African cuisine. A few of the items you can find on the menu at Ash'Kara include wood-fired pita, hand-whipped hummus, falafel, and kebabs.

Basta - Boulder

Located at 3601 Arapahoe Road, Basta brings the tastes of Italy to Colorado. Pizza and pasta are abundant on Basta's menu.

Ginger Pig - Denver

Located at 4262 Lowell Boulevard, Ginger Pig specializes in Chinese cuisine. One of my all-time favorites, Xi Duo Shi, better known as Hong King French Toast is on the menu at Ginger Pig.

Glo Noodle House - Denver

Located at 4450 West 38th Avenue, this noodle house is located in a strip mall. Glo Noodle House specializes in ramen bowls. Miso Bacon, Shrimp, and Pork Tantanmen, and Deathwish are a few of the notable ramen dishes.

Hop Alley - Denver

Located at 3500 Larimer Street, Hop Alley offers Chinese food like the Bejing Duck Roll, Cumin Lamb Bun, Bone Marrow Fried Rice, and more.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal - Denver

Located at 2233 Larimer Street, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal specializes in what is in its name. Pozole and Mezcal.

Travernetta - Denver

Located at 1889 16th Street, Travernetta offers Italian cuisine such as handmade pasta, swordfish, and a tasty-looking quail short rib and fennel sausage dish.

Out of these nine Michelin-awarded restaurants, which one would you like to try first? I am going to have a hard time trying to narrow down my choices to just one to try for the first time. Either way, I am sure it will be a delicious dinner.

Northern Colorado Let Us Know Their Favorite Colorado Landmarks Don't know what to do with an out of towner? Northern Colorado came together and has some suggestions.