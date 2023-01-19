Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most

If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too.

You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?

AirportParkingReservations.com has the answer. The website recently studied Google Keyword Planner data from 2022 to see which vacation destinations states are searching for the most.

Perhaps it will give you some getaway inspiration. Here's what they found.

Colorado's favorite international hotspots

AirportParkingReservations.com found that last year, over 260,000 Colorado residents got their passports to travel to these three countries: Japan, Italy, and Greece.

The company then took a deeper dive and looked at the travel habits of Fort Collins residents. Along with Japan, Italy, and Greece, Choice City locals also enjoyed visiting Mexico and Australia.

Colorado residents love these other states

When analyzing U.S. travel, AirportParkingReservations.com discovered that Colorado residents frequented Hawaii, Michigan, New York, Florida, and California.

According to the website, Fort Collins residents feel the same — except they prefer Alaska over California.

The study didn't reveal why Coloradans chose to travel to these places, but one thing is for sure — whether you're traveling across the pond or the country, you're likely to find a Colorado friend.

