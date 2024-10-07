Apparently, we now park trucks in the Colorado River at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction. Well, at least one man thinks so.

This story seems more fitting if it came out of Florida.

How Did That Truck Get Into the Colorado River?

We're glad you asked. On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report that a man drove a truck into the Colorado River near the Las Colonias boat launch.

He wasn't trying to launch or load a boat either.

According to reports, people stated that the man intentionally drove the truck into the river, got out, and fled on the south bank. Lucky for him, water levels are low.

After the incident, GJPD dispatch received a call that the person on the phone just saw a video of his stolen truck being driven into the river.

Imagine seeing your truck plunging into the river after it was stolen. Talk about a two-punch shot to the gut.

The truck was finally recovered from the river by search and rescue on Sunday, Oct. 6. They believed no one else was in the truck during the incident.

The driver of the truck has yet to be located, and the GJPD is asking for any information possible from area residents.

Stealing a truck is one thing. Trying to turn the river back into a dump is another.

