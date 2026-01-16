If you like predictable weather, you’re living your best life right now.

Western Colorado is locked into warm days, cool nights, and dry conditions, and that setup isn’t going anywhere through at least the middle of next week.

Sunshine keeps showing up to work on time. Rain and snow? Still on vacation.

Get our free mobile app

What's Western Colorado Looking Like to End the Week?

Now, before anyone gets excited: yes, there could be a few flurries brushing Colorado's mountains tonight. Emphasis on could.

The better action stays along the Front Range, and the air over here is still too dry to do much of anything. No impacts. No drama. Just vibes.

Looking ahead, that stubborn ridge of high pressure keeps its grip through mid-to-late next week, keeping things warmer and drier than normal.

But, and this is the part worth circling, confidence is growing that the ridge eventually breaks down late next week. When that happens, the door cracks open for a more active weather pattern.

Will a storm actually take advantage of that opening? Too early to say. Could be something. Could be nothing. But at least the atmosphere is finally hinting at a plot twist.

Read More: Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains Hold Dark Secrets

Bottom line: enjoy the calm, enjoy the mild temps, and keep an eye on late next week because this weather story might finally get interesting.

Colorado Towns Receiving the Most Annual Snow Fall If you love snow, you'll want to move to one of these Colorado towns. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan